Health Department Warns of Fox Attack on Granite Mountain Trail

2/11 Yavapai County Community Health Services is warning the public about a fox attack that occurred on Granite Mountain Trail this past weekend. Officials say the hiker suffered a minor injury and is currently going through a post-exposure rabies vaccination series. This warning comes a week after Prescott National Forest issued the same warning related to a possible rabid fox in the Granite Basin area. Game and Fish is reportedly looking for the animal. If you are bitten or scratched, be sure to wash the wound immediately and vigorously with soap and water for at least 15 minutes. Be sure to seek medical attention right away as rabies post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is highly effective when administered promptly. Finally, report the incident to Yavapai County Animal Control at 928-771-3282 or contact YCCHS at 928-771-3122.