Guns and IED’s Recovered in Camp Verde Search Warrant

September 4, 2025 /

9/4 August 28-th, the Camp Verde Marshals Office, SWAT, FBI, DPS and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, all responded to the Distant Drums RV Resort on Middle Verde Road, to execute a search warrant at the residence of 44-year-old Kristin Moen of Alaska and 34-year-old Zachary Davis of California. The search was conducted after an improvised explosive device was found in a storage unit the two were renting. Inside the residence, investigators seized firearms, firearm-building materials, manuals for constructing explosives, and prohibited items such as firearm suppressors and incendiary devices.

