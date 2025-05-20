MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Greer Fire Update 5/20

May 20, 2025 /

5/20 The Greer Fire did not grow overnight. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire is now 55% contained at 20,308-acres. Officials say all “GO” evacuation orders have been downgraded to “SET” status, lifting current restrictions and allowing residents to return to their homes. Despite Red Flag conditions on Monday, all control lines held. Last night, crews continued patrolling the fire lines and extinguishing hot spots. Today suppression repair and rehabilitation are taking place. Highway-260 through Greer is open, but Highway-261 remains closed.

499216262 122098844954882063 5796949885983770085 n

You May Also Like

the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital