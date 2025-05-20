Greer Fire Update 5/20

5/20 The Greer Fire did not grow overnight. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire is now 55% contained at 20,308-acres. Officials say all “GO” evacuation orders have been downgraded to “SET” status, lifting current restrictions and allowing residents to return to their homes. Despite Red Flag conditions on Monday, all control lines held. Last night, crews continued patrolling the fire lines and extinguishing hot spots. Today suppression repair and rehabilitation are taking place. Highway-260 through Greer is open, but Highway-261 remains closed.