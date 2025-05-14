Greer Fire Update 5/14 AM

AZ Dept of Forestry and Fire Management update on Greer Fire

Fire activity moderated slightly overnight, however high winds up to 35mph fanned the fire last night and are expected to increase throughout the day as critical fire weather lingers over the area. Last night the fire pushed out further to the northeast and east toward Coon Canyon. Resources worked throughout the night using direct, indirect, and point protection tactics as part of overall suppression efforts.

Crews were able to anchor in the heel of the fire and lines were holding. The heel is near the community of Greer. Resources in that division went direct along the fire’s edge along the west and east flanks putting in containment line with the help of a dozer to keep it from progressing to the west. Throughout the night they also worked to secure that line and started mopping up. The fire experienced wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour overnight. The fire pushed out to the south side Tuesday night and resources engaged with firing operations along SR 373. They were able to tie that line into the black. A dozer was also utilized on that south flank to put containment line around private parcels.

The division working the northwest side of the fire was also assisted by a dozer that started establishing line along the west flank. The fire worked its way toward the Blattner Brush Pit as it creeped north. Resources actively engaged with firing operations around the pit, along a private road and tied that line into Benny Creek. Crews are utilizing local trails and roadways to tie in containment line. In the South Fork area, resources are working structure protection and scouting areas for contingency lines.

Hotshot crews, hand crews, water tenders, and dozers are supporting the incident and are back on the line this morning. Another Red Flag is forecast for the area today, including over the fire with wind gusts expected up to 45mph. Due to the high winds, heavy aircraft may not be able to launch or help with suppression efforts today. A Type 3 helicopter is assigned to the incident and two Type 1 helicopters are on order. Due to the winds on Tuesday, Large Air Tankers were ordered but quickly had to be grounded due to the high winds.

The fire is still estimated at 3,500 acres with no containment to report.

The Greer Fire started at approximately 11am on Tuesday within Greer proper on the west side of County Road 1120. Large Air Tankers were ordered at the initial start of the fire, but due to the high winds that aircraft had to be grounded.

Per the Apache County Office of Emergency Management, Multiple areas are in GO with some in SET.

GO: Greer, South Fork, and residents west of Highway 261

SET: River Road in Eagar west to Highway 261

A shelter is open in St. Johns at the County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds has the capacity to house small and large animals.