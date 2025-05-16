Greer Fire Morning Update from AZ Forestry 5/16

Containment lines held near Greer as firefighters focused on mopping up hot spots and reinforcing the fire’s western edge. Yesterday a small, strategic firing operation near Fish Canyon helped stop further spread where the fire had crossed the Little Colorado River. On the northeast side, crews conducted firing operations along Udall Road and Highway 261 while building contingency dozer lines to slow potential northern movement. Some fire did cross east of Highway 261 but was met with aggressive aerial and ground suppression. More than 100 homes south of Eagar were assessed for fire risk, and structure protection planning is underway. Today, fire crews are reinforcing containment lines. Mop-up operations are underway on the western flank, while on the northern edge, crews are constructing contingency dozer lines and preparing for potential firing operations if needed to strengthen control. Structure protection teams are actively assessing homes south of Eagar and implementing protection strategies in the event the fire moves into those areas. Aerial operations were critical throughout the day yesterday, including bucket work from helicopters, scooper drops, and new retardant lines on the southeastern flank. Two additional Type 1 helicopters are expected to arrive today to strengthen air support and firefighters will continue utilizing multiple aircraft along all divisions of the fire.

Weather: Similar weather is expected today, with even drier air and gusts around 25 mph. Fire managers are preparing for near-critical fire weather this weekend, as stronger winds and lower humidity are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Smoke: Today smoke will be similar to yesterday and disperse to the northeast with light to moderate impacts to Eagar and Springerville.

Closures: The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has issued a closure order for parts of the National Forest lands. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are also in effect, prohibiting fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes and smoking.

Evacuations: The Apache County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple evacuation orders. GO: Greer, South Fork, and residents west of Highway 261. Eagar, south of HWY 260 and West of River Road SET: All Eagar residents south of State Route 260 and between River Road and the SR260/180 junction. All residents south of SR 260, north of Forest Service Rd 85, and between Water Canyon Rd and US-191/180 and all residents north of SR 260 and west of Burk Rd, this includes residents in Springerville, AZ that are west of US-191.

Shelter for evacuees are open at the County Fairgrounds in St. Johns and the Alpine Community Center.

az511.com Highway 260 is closed in both directions near Greer. For updated travel information:

Safety: A temporary flight restriction has been issued over the fire area. It is illegal to fly drones within the area.