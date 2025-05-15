MY RADIO PLACE

Greer Fire Morning Update 5/15 AZ Dept of Forestry & Fire Management

May 15, 2025
Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 took command of the incident at 6am this morning.

***A public meeting will be held tonight at 6pm at the Round Valley High School Auditorium – 550 North Butler, Eagar, Arizona, 85925***
The fire remains at 7,052 acres with more than 400 personnel assigned.
Today, operations will take advantage of the potential decrease in winds and utilize heavy aircraft along with helicopters. The aircraft will be used to support the areas of the fire along the ridge top where it’s inaccessible to ground crews.
A task force of engines are committed to structure protection around the South Fork area and homes near and ahead of the fire. Hotshot and hand crews continue to establish hand line with assists from dozers. In addition, resources continue hold and improve the heel of the fire in the Greer community.
The GO and SET notifications remain in place along the the highway closures of SR 260 in and out of Greer and SR 261 from SR 260 to the Point of Pine Mountain.
The fire started on Tuesday, May 13, in the community of Greer in Apache County.

