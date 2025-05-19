Greer Fire 38% Contained

5/19 Despite high winds and Red Flag conditions over the past several days, including today, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is reporting the Greer Fire in Greer is 38% contained with over 20-thousand acres burned. Officials say fire lines are holding and firing operations were completed. Smoke will still be very visible as interior pockets of fuel burn. A public meeting will be held tonight at 6 at Round Valley High School. The Greer Fire began last Tuesday on private property. Several structures were lost and numerous residents remain evacuated.