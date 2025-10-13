Great Shake Out this Thursday/Earthquake Preparedness

10/13 The annual “Great Shake Out” takes place this Thursday, at 10:16-am. Yavapai and Coconino County Emergency Management Departments urge the public to participate in the earthquake drill. Yavapai County Emergency Management says Arizona has over 100-active faults and experiences hundreds of small tremors each year. In Yavapai County, there is the Big Chino Fault and Verde Fault, which is capable of producing a magnitude 6.5-to-7.0 earthquake, which could cause significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. Individuals and organizations can register for free at www.ShakeOut.org/arizona.