Grant Funding Soon Available for Businesses Along Historic Route 66

10/15 The Arizona State Parks and Trails Arizona State Historic Preservation Office was awarded $585,000 in grant funding from the National Park Service to help economic development along historical Route-66. The program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to rehab historic properties along the 385-mile stretch of Route-66 that runs through the state. Eligible properties include motels, gas stations, trading posts, civic buildings, and other sites that once served travelers along the roadway. Information on how to sign up for the funds will be available in early December.