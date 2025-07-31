MY RADIO PLACE

Grand Opening Aug 30 for Selna Mongini STEAM Park in Clarkdale

July 31, 2025 /

7/31 Clarkdale will hold a Grand Opening for the Selna-Mongini S.T.E.A.M. Park on 2-nd North Street. The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, August 30-th, at 9-am. The park was designed to bring science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to life through hands-on learning and play.

