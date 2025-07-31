Grand Opening Aug 30 for Selna Mongini STEAM Park in Clarkdale

7/31 Clarkdale will hold a Grand Opening for the Selna-Mongini S.T.E.A.M. Park on 2-nd North Street. The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, August 30-th, at 9-am. The park was designed to bring science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to life through hands-on learning and play.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Erica Hughes – Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist