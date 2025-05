5/20 ADOT will hold a virtual public meeting on the upcoming runway project at Grand Canyon National Airport. The meeting is scheduled for 10-am, Thursday, May 29-th. The project team will cover project details, including upcoming nightly closures from June 15-th through July 14-th and the 28-day airport closure, July 14-th through August 10-th. Register for the meeting and find more information about the project: https://bit.ly/4dIbNN0