MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area/Lake Powell/Ready for Visitors

April 15, 2025 /

4/15 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument at Lake Powell are gearing up for the summer months. Officials say they receive around 5-million visitors annually. All amenities are open. Park officials say water levels are expected to remain relatively steady with previous summer water levels this year. They expect that all ramps open last summer will remain open this summer season.

For updates throughout the year on the facilities and services in the park, please follow our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram) or visit our website at https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/hours.htm

 For information on visitor opportunities provided through businesses operating in the park, see our website at https://www.nps.gov/glca/getinvolved/dobusinesswithus.htm

Please check our website for updates on lake levels and the status and availability of ramps at  https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital