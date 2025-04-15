Glen Canyon National Recreation Area/Lake Powell/Ready for Visitors

4/15 Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument at Lake Powell are gearing up for the summer months. Officials say they receive around 5-million visitors annually. All amenities are open. Park officials say water levels are expected to remain relatively steady with previous summer water levels this year. They expect that all ramps open last summer will remain open this summer season.

For updates throughout the year on the facilities and services in the park, please follow our social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram) or visit our website at https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/hours.htm

For information on visitor opportunities provided through businesses operating in the park, see our website at https://www.nps.gov/glca/getinvolved/dobusinesswithus.htm

Please check our website for updates on lake levels and the status and availability of ramps at https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm