Glassford Dells Regional Park Survey Results Available

10/31 The results of the survey, conducted by Prescott Valley, related to the development of a conceptual master plan for Glassford Dells Regional Park, are available. The information will be shared with the Town Council during a study session next Thursday at 3-pm. The survey was conducted over the summer by OnPointe Insights and includes input from nearly 1,900-participants. To view the full survey results, tune in to next week’s Study Session or visit our website: https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/…/glassford_dells…