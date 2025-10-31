MY RADIO PLACE

Glassford Dells Regional Park Survey Results Available

October 31, 2025 /

10/31 The results of the survey, conducted by Prescott Valley, related to the development of a conceptual master plan for Glassford Dells Regional Park, are available. The information will be shared with the Town Council during a study session next Thursday at 3-pm. The survey was conducted over the summer by OnPointe Insights and includes input from nearly 1,900-participants. To view the full survey results, tune in to next week’s Study Session or visit our website: https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov/…/glassford_dells…

