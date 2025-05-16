Gas Prices Up 9 Cents in AZ

5/16 AAA Arizona says gas prices jumped 9-cents since last week as prices across the country begin to climb due to the busy summer driving season. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.38 in Arizona. The national average, is up 4-cents from last week. Despite the upward trend, Arizonans are paying about 55-cents less compared to this time last year. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.61 per gallon while Yuma has the lowest at $2.96-per gallon.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist