Gas Prices Up 9 Cents in AZ

5/16 AAA Arizona says gas prices jumped 9-cents since last week as prices across the country begin to climb due to the busy summer driving season. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.38 in Arizona. The national average, is up 4-cents from last week. Despite the upward trend, Arizonans are paying about 55-cents less compared to this time last year. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.61 per gallon while Yuma has the lowest at $2.96-per gallon.