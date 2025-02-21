MY RADIO PLACE

Gas Prices Up 2 Cents from Last Week and 30 Cents Higher than a Month ago

February 21, 2025 /

2/21 AAA Arizona says gas prices up another couple cents since last week. The average price per gallon for Arizonans is now $3.41, which is 2-cents higher than last week and almost 30-cents higher than last month. The National average for a gallon of gas stayed at $3.16, just 4-cents higher than a month ago. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34-cents, with Arizona’s average at 35-cents. Phoenix has the highest gas price in the state at $3.63 per gallon while Yuma has the lowest at $3.11 per gallon.

