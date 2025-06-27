MY RADIO PLACE

Gas Prices Down in AZ/Up Across the US

June 27, 2025 /

6/27 AAA Arizona says Arizona gas prices dropped 3-cents to an average of $3.26, which is down 32-cents since last year when Arizonans were paying $3.58 per gallon. The national average rose 2-cents to $3.22 per gallon. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.35 while Yuma has the lowest price at $2.97 per gallon.

