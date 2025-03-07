Gas Prices Down 2 Cents from Last Week

3/7 AAA Arizona says gas prices dropped 2-cents from last week with the average price for a gallon of gas in the state at $3.38. The national average for a gallon of gas dropped a penny from last week to $3.11, which is 27-cents lower than this time last year. Scottsdale has the highest gas price at $3.68 per gallon while Yuma and Tucson have the lowest at $3.12 per gallon.
