Gas Prices Climb 10 Cents in the Past Week

4/4 Gas prices climbed considerably this past week. AAA Arizona says the price for a gallon of gas in Arizona jumped 9-cents from last week to $3.42. The national average increased by 10-cents to $3.26 per gallon. The last time the national average reached $3.26 was back in September. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.62, while Tucson has the lowest price at $3.10 per gallon.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist