Gas Prices Climb 10 Cents in the Past Week

4/4 Gas prices climbed considerably this past week. AAA Arizona says the price for a gallon of gas in Arizona jumped 9-cents from last week to $3.42. The national average increased by 10-cents to $3.26 per gallon. The last time the national average reached $3.26 was back in September. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.62, while Tucson has the lowest price at $3.10 per gallon.