Game and Fish Warns of Closed Roads Due to Wildfires as Archery Deer Season Opens

8/19 Game and Fish is advising hunters, who have archery deer tags on the Kaibab Plateau, to check for road closures due to the White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires. Archery season for deer opens this Friday. Game Management Units impacted by the fires include 12AW and 12AE, and 12B. A total of 275 hunt permit-tags were issued; the hunt closes September 11-th.

For the latest updates on forest road closures and other alerts, including a detailed map, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts.

AZGFD does offer optional programs, PointGuard and PointGuard Plus. Both allow for the surrender of a hunt permit-tag and possible reinstatement of bonus points if a person is unable to participate in a hunt. PointGuard must be purchased at the time of completing the online application, or prior to the application period deadline, however. The fee is non-refundable.

The department also has a tag transfer program that allows for the transferring of a hunt permit-tag to another qualified individual or a nonprofit organization