Game and Fish Proposed Recommendations for 2026 Spring Turkey and Bison Hunts

7/25 Game and Fish released the proposed recommendations for the 2026 spring and fall seasons for turkey and bison. The Game and Fish Commission is scheduled to consider the recommendations during a meeting on August 8-th at Little America Hotel in Flagstaff. www.azgfd.com/hunting/regulations/hunt-guidelines-process/. All questions or comments about a particular game management unit or hunt can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov