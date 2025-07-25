Game and Fish Proposed Recommendations for 2026 Spring Turkey and Bison Hunts

7/25 Game and Fish released the proposed recommendations for the 2026 spring and fall seasons for turkey and bison. The Game and Fish Commission is scheduled to consider the recommendations during a meeting on August 8-th at Little America Hotel in Flagstaff. www.azgfd.com/hunting/regulations/hunt-guidelines-process/. All questions or comments about a particular game management unit or hunt can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Erica Hughes – Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist