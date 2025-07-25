MY RADIO PLACE

Game and Fish Proposed Recommendations for 2026 Spring Turkey and Bison Hunts

July 25, 2025 /

7/25 Game and Fish released the proposed recommendations for the 2026 spring and fall seasons for turkey and bison. The Game and Fish Commission is scheduled to consider the recommendations during a meeting on August 8-th at Little America Hotel in Flagstaff.  www.azgfd.com/hunting/regulations/hunt-guidelines-process/.  All questions or comments about a particular game management unit or hunt can be emailed to AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov

