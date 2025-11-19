Game and Fish Asking Hunters to Help with Chronic Wasting Disease Testing

11/19 Game and Fish is asking hunters to help them with Chronic Wasting Disease testing. The disease is fatal and attacks the nervous systems of deer and elk. Hunters are encouraged to bring the head of their harvested animal, especially bucks and bulls, to any department office statewide for testing. Hunters may also watch an instructional video on how to collect their own samples for Game and Fish on the department’s website. They hope to test up to 1,500-specimens. Tests so far this year have come back negative. www.azgfd.com/healthy