FUSD Schools Closed Friday due to Weather

FUSD Schools Closed Tomorrow, March 7, Due to Winter Weather Forecast

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Due to the winter weather forecast, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 7, including before and after school activities, food service, and the FACTS Program.

Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication.