FUSD Closes Schools Thursday Due to the Weather

Due to inclement winter weather, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed today, Thursday, March 6, including before and after school activities, food service, and the FACTS Program.
Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled for today will be rescheduled by teachers.
Decisions to delay school or cancel school are based on a number of factors that include weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication.