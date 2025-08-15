Funds Being Raised for Prescott Valley Freedom Rock

8/15 Prescott Valley is going to receive a Freedom Rock, a tribute to veterans. The town council voted to move forward with the project. The non-profit, Freedom Rock Foundation, has over 100 memorials across the country with the goal of having at least one in each state. The Freedom Rock will be placed on the Town Plaza, adjacent to the Veterans Memorial, near the Veterans Walk of Honor. Funding for the project will be up to donations from the community. The goal is to have the rock in place by next year’s 4-th of July.

If you would like to honor a veteran with a paver/brick, please email freedomrockpv@gmail.com to request an order form. See additional information below:

For Veterans Only:

4×8 Red Paver/Brick-$100. Includes service medallion and 3 lines of text (up to 12 characters). Text can be up to 20 characters without service medallion.

For Business Sponsors Only:

8×8 Wheat Paver/Brick-$250. Includes mandatory text of: In Honor of Our Veterans. Then includes 3 lines of up to 20 characters each