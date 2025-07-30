Full Closures of a Portion of Highway 377 for Pavement Work

7/30 ADOT says there will be full day closures of Highway-377, between the junction with Highway-77 and milepost-13, about 18-miles north of Heber-Overgaard, starting Monday. Crews will be working on a pavement rehabilitation project, which should be finished by this fall. Work will take place from 6-am to 6-pm each day, Mondays through Fridays. Drivers will need to detour along State Routes 77 and 277. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will be allowed to access the project area on Highway-377.