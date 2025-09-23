MY RADIO PLACE

Fugitive Army Captain from AZ Caught after 5 Years in Illinois

September 23, 2025 /

9/23 US Marshals captured a former Fort Huachuca Army Captain who has been on the run since being charged with child sex crimes, against a family member, in February 2021. Officials say Christopher Wilkinson was arrested and then fled the state before his trial. He was convicted in absentia, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. This past July, Wilkinson was found in Bluffs, Illinois, hiding in his mother’s house. He has been extradited back to Arizona. He was sentenced to 3-years in prison and dismissal from military service.

