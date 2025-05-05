Friends of the Verde River and PNF Cleanup Northwest of Prescott

5/5 Friends of the Verde River and the Prescott National Forest, will hold a cleanup event, 1.5-hours northwest of Prescott, this Saturday, from 8-to-3. If you want to attend, meet at the Prescott National Forest office on South Cortez Street in Prescott. Volunteers will help conduct watershed stabilization on one of the forest’s priority watersheds. A high clearance vehicle, with 4-wheel drive, will be needed to get to the location. Wear appropriate clothing and bring lunch. Gloves and tools will be provided.