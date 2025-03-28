Friends of Coconino County Parks Receives Grant from OneAZ Community Foundation

3/28 The Friends of Coconino County Parks was awarded a 3-year, $140,800 Legacy Grant from the OneAZ Community Foundation. The grant will fund the Fort Tuthill Legacy Project, which includes completion of a ramada at the bike park trailhead, mini social areas with picnic tables under small ramadas, enhancements to the Posse Arena and installation of interpretive panels.
