Free Trash Dumping in Clarkdale Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday are the Town of Clarkdale FREE cleanup days available to all Clarkdale residents.

When?

Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18

from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where?

375 S. Broadway, Clarkdale.

Turn at the road marked as WWTP Road.

How does it work?

Dumpsters are monitored and can accept bagged trash, household appliances that have never contained refrigerant, furniture, yard trimmings, mattresses, box springs, and electronics. Items that will be refused include loose trash, hazardous materials, junk cars, tires, concrete, dead animals, medical waste, ammunition, fireworks, explosive materials, and commercial or industrial trash. Please take recyclables to the Town Recycling Center on Main Street (adjacent to Clarkdale-Jerome School).

Town Staff may refuse any load if deemed unacceptable.