Free Mountain Line Bus Service Saturday for Earth Day Events in Flagstaff

4/18 Mountain Line Bus Services in Flagstaff will offer free rides to the city’s annual Earth Day celebration at Bushmaster Park tomorrow, from 11-to-2. Attendees are encouraged to use alternate forms of transportation to get there, including biking, taking the bus, and walking. Bushmaster Park can be accessed by Mountain Line’s Route-2, Stops-11 and 20 at Lockett Road and Alta Vista Drive. Mountain Line will show off one of the agency’s 2-electric buses.