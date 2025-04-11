Four New Large Fires Reported this week in the U.S.

The National Interagency Fire Center says four new large fires were reported this week, one in each of the following states; Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, and Colorado.

Nationally 15 large fires have burned 23,425 acres across the United States. National Incident Management Team (NIMO) Team 1 has been mobilized to assist with ongoing wildfire activity in the Southern Area.

In Fire Year 2025, 17,400 wildfires have burned 822,951 acres across the United States. This is above the ten-year averages of 11,792 wildfires and 737,978 acres burned.

The National Preparedness Level decreased to a PL 1 on Friday, April 4, 2025. This is the lowest level, and it means we’re in a much better place right now when it comes to wildfires.