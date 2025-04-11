MY RADIO PLACE

Four New Large Fires Reported this week in the U.S.

April 11, 2025 /
The National Interagency Fire Center says four new large fires were reported this week, one in each of the following states; Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, and Colorado.

Nationally 15 large fires have burned 23,425 acres across the United States. National Incident Management Team (NIMO) Team 1 has been mobilized to assist with ongoing wildfire activity in the Southern Area.
In Fire Year 2025, 17,400 wildfires have burned 822,951 acres across the United States. This is above the ten-year averages of 11,792 wildfires and 737,978 acres burned.
The National Preparedness Level decreased to a PL 1 on Friday, April 4, 2025. This is the lowest level, and it means we’re in a much better place right now when it comes to wildfires.
As we move into the summer, many of us are excited to get outside and enjoy our public lands. Protect these special places by holding yourself and your group to high standards of fire awareness and safety. Put out campfires by dousing them with water, stirring the coals with a shovel, and repeating. Your campfire should be cool to the touch before you leave the area or go to sleep. Set a good example and teach your children good campfire safety practices.

