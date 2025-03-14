Fossil Creek Permits go on Sale Sunday

3/14 Coconino National Forest says permits for Fossil Creek will be available starting Sunday at 8-am. The permit reserves a parking space at the popular destination between Camp Verde and Strawberry. Permits are required from April through October and are good for one vehicle and 12-people. Permits are only sold a month in advance of the date you want to visit the area. Visit www.recreation.gov for more information.
