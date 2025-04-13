Forward Progress Stopped on Apron Fire Northwest of Congress

MY RADIO PLACE

April 13, 2025 /

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says resources working the Apron Fire, northwest of Congress, stopped the fire’s forward progress. Fire activity moderated overnight and as of Sunday morning remains low. However, heavies within the fire’s interior continue to burn. The fire is burning in cottonwoods and mesquite within the Santa Maria River bottom. On Saturday the fire came out of the river bottom on the right flank and aircraft was used to slow the fire’s spread on that side. It continues to burn in difficult, rocky terrain with limited access. Three Arizona Forestry hand crews, two Bureau of Land Management – Arizona engines, along with a water tender remain assigned to the incident. In total, approximately 75 personnel are working the fire. The fire started Saturday around 1:30pm on the DG Ranch approximately 29-miles northwest of Congress and east/northeast of the US 93.

