Former Prescott Police Officer Indicted on Manslaughter Charges for 2024 Officer Involved Shooting

May 15, 2025 /

5/15 Former Prescott Police Officer, Brian Sutton, turned himself in Wednesday after a Grand Jury indicted him on manslaughter charges for the June, 2024, officer involved shooting that lead to the death of 34-year-old Daniel Leslie of Prescott. June 7-th, 2024, Leslie fled from police after they responded to his residence for a domestic violence call. A pursuit ensued, but was called off due to Leslie’s driving. The next day, officers returned to the house for another domestic violence call involving Leslie. Leslie was contacted outside in the front driveway when he again refused commands. Leslie began to run into a side door of the residence at which time Sutton fired 3-times, killing Leslie; Leslie was unarmed.

