Former Prescott Man Found Dead in Phoenix area Quarry

3/27 A Prescott man, who recently moved to Phoenix, was found dead on March 19-th and is the focus of an investigation. Phoenix Police say 45-year-old Yoga instructor, Marcus Freiberger, was last seen on February 21-st traveling with a blind date. He was reported missing by his family on March 14-th; his body was found at a rock quarry near 15-th Avenue and Broadway on March 19-th. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner positively identified the body as Freiberger, but his cause of death is still being determined.