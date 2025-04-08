Former Firefighter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for 2023 Arson Fires in Yavapai and Coconino Counties

4/8 YCSO says a former Ash Fork firefighter was recently sentenced to 5-years in prison for arson fires that occurred in Yavapai and Coconino Counties in 2023. Karson Nutter confessed to setting fires at the Mobile Station and cemetery in Ash Fork in Yavapai County as well as burning down two abandoned homes in Kaibab West Estates and setting two wildfires on Forest Road-124 in Coconino County. Nutter stated he started the fires for various reasons; out of boredom, in retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill and setting fire to abandoned homes because they were ugly.