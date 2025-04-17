Former Camp Verde Mayor Dee Jenkins Appointed to Yavapai County Board District 2

4/17 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Wednesday appointed former Camp Verde Mayor Dee Jenkins to the District-2 Supervisor seat. She replaces James Gregory, who left the board to become Williams Police Chief. Jenkins will fill the seat through November 3-rd, 2026. Anyone wishing to fill out the full District-2 term, which expires at the end of 2028, will have to run for the office in the 2026 Primary and General Elections.