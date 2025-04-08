MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Food Resilience Workshop Planned in Sedona April 23

April 8, 2025 /

4/8 Sedona will hold its first “Food Resilience Workshop” where the public can learn about sustainable food resources and how to produce your own food in the Verde Valley. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, April 23-rd, from 10-to-11:30 at the Sedona Library on White Bear Road. Gardens for Humanity, Verde Valley School, Garden of Life, Healthy World Sedona and Slow Food will all be on hand to discuss the topics.

Registration is encouraged at this free event. For more information and to confirm registration, please contact Sustainability Coordinator Amy Wright at [email protected] or call 928-203-5115.

You May Also Like

MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital