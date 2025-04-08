Food Resilience Workshop Planned in Sedona April 23

4/8 Sedona will hold its first “Food Resilience Workshop” where the public can learn about sustainable food resources and how to produce your own food in the Verde Valley. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, April 23-rd, from 10-to-11:30 at the Sedona Library on White Bear Road. Gardens for Humanity, Verde Valley School, Garden of Life, Healthy World Sedona and Slow Food will all be on hand to discuss the topics.

Registration is encouraged at this free event. For more information and to confirm registration, please contact Sustainability Coordinator Amy Wright at [email protected] or call 928-203-5115.