YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – LSI, Inc., an Alpena, S.D. establishment, is recalling

approximately 2,277,540 pounds of a ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product that

may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety

and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The affected jerky product has a one-year shelf-life with “best by” dates ranging October 23,

2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. The following product

is subject to recall:

14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches containing “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean

BARBECUE recipe.” A list of the specific product lot codes and best by dates subject to recall can

be found here: [view product list].

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of

inspection. This item was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from

consumers finding pieces of wiry metal in the pork jerky product. LSI, Inc. determined that the

metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed

reports of injury due to consumption of this product.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have

purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or

returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at

888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is

recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product that may be

contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and

Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The barbecue pulled pork sandwich items were produced on various dates between January 13,

2025, and October 15, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

5.5-oz. paper wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” sandwiches.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of

inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including the Department of Defense.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from

consumers finding pieces of plastic in the barbecue pulled pork sandwich product. E.A. Sween

Company determined that the plastic originated from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used

in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this

product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These

products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the E.A.

Sween Company Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select option #2.