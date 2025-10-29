Food Recalls/Korean Barbecue Pork Jerky and Pulled Pork/Full Releases Attached

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – LSI, Inc., an Alpena, S.D. establishment, is recalling
approximately 2,277,540 pounds of a ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky product that
may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety
and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The affected jerky product has a one-year shelf-life with “best by” dates ranging October 23,
2025, through September 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging. The following product
is subject to recall:
14.5-oz. and 16-oz. plastic pouches containing “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean
BARBECUE recipe.” A list of the specific product lot codes and best by dates subject to recall can
be found here: [view product list].
The product subject to recall bears establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of
inspection. This item was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from
consumers finding pieces of wiry metal in the pork jerky product. LSI, Inc. determined that the
metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed
reports of injury due to consumption of this product.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have
purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or
returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at
888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Arizona. – E.A. Sween Company, an Eden Prairie, Minn. establishment, is
recalling approximately 127,887 pounds of a pulled pork sandwich product that may be
contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and
Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The barbecue pulled pork sandwich items were produced on various dates between January 13,
2025, and October 15, 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
5.5-oz. paper wrapped “Deli EXPRESS BBQ PULLED PORK on a sesame bun” sandwiches.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2451” inside the USDA mark of
inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including the Department of Defense.
The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from
consumers finding pieces of plastic in the barbecue pulled pork sandwich product. E.A. Sween
Company determined that the plastic originated from the gallon plastic barbecue bottles used
in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this
product.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These
products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the E.A.
Sween Company Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select option #2.