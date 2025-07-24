MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Florentine Road Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Prescott

July 24, 2025 /

7/24 Florentine Road in Prescott will be restricted to 1-lane westbound, between Main Street and Glassford Hill Road, starting next Monday and continuing through the end of August. Contractors will be adding street side parking along Florentine as part of the new Marriott Hotel construction.

You May Also Like

the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital