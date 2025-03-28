Flock Tech Used to Reunite Woman with Lost Dog

3/28 Prescott Valley Police used Flock technology to reunite a woman with her French bulldog, Kimber. Officials say on March 18-th, Austin Evanson left Kimber in her running truck while she went inside to get a drink. When she exited the store, the dog was gone. Parking lot video showed Kimber accidentally rolled down the window and jumped out of the vehicle. Another motorist saw Kimber wondering the parking lot, picked her up and drove off. The plate identified in the video was placed into the Flock system, and within hours, the driver of the vehicle that picked up Kimber was located and Kimber was returned to her owner.