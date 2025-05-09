Flagstaff Warning Residents to Move Their Vehicles Along Riordan Ranch Street by Monday

5/9 Starting Monday, closures will be put in place on portions of Riordan Road and Riordan Ranch Street in Flagstaff so a new water meter and underground utilities can be installed. Vehicles parked along the impacted portion of Riordan Ranch Street must be moved or may be towed. The work should be done by the end of August. Crews will work Mondays through Thursdays, from 6-am to 4-pm.