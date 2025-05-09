Flagstaff Warning Residents to Move Their Vehicles Along Riordan Ranch Street by Monday

5/9 Starting Monday, closures will be put in place on portions of Riordan Road and Riordan Ranch Street in Flagstaff so a new water meter and underground utilities can be installed. Vehicles parked along the impacted portion of Riordan Ranch Street must be moved or may be towed. The work should be done by the end of August. Crews will work Mondays through Thursdays, from 6-am to 4-pm.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist