Flagstaff Sustainability Office Taking Apps for Sustainability Grants Program

8/13 The Flagstaff Sustainability Office and Commission will begin taking applications for the Flagstaff Sustainability Grants Program on Friday. The program grants up to $7,500 for projects that strengthen community partnerships and environmental stewardship within city limits. A grant workshop will be held on August 26-th, from 5:30-to-7-pm, at the Flagstaff Sustainability Office on North Mogollon Street. Grant guidelines, application instructions, and workshop registration can be found at flagstaff.az.gov/FSG