Flagstaff Police Looking for Witnesses to Serious Injury Crash on Lake Mary Road

5/6 Flagstaff Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that occurred last Saturday afternoon, just before 4-pm, on Lake Mary Road, near South Cochise Drive. Officials say the crash resulted in serious injuries. The crash involved a red 2024 Kia Forte and a black 2011 Toyota RAV4. If you can help, call Flagstaff Police or Coconino Silent Witness. Flagstaff Police Department (928) 774-1414 Silent Witness (928) 774-6111.