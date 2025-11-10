MY RADIO PLACE

Flagstaff Police Investigating Construction Site Vandalism

November 10, 2025 /

11/10 Flagstaff Police are looking for the suspect or suspects that committed criminal damage at construction sites in the 1400-block of East JW Powell Boulevard. In each case, thousands of dollars in damages were reported to several pieces of construction equipment on site. The crimes occurred during the weekends of September 27-th and October 31-st. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Flagstaff Police or Coconino Silent Witness. Flagstaff Police Department 928-774-1414 Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

