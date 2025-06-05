Flagstaff Police Cruiser Involved in Crash with Rider of Electric Skateboard

6/5 Flagstaff Police are investigating a crash involving one of their patrol vehicles and the rider of a single-wheel electric skateboard. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in the 600-block of South Milton Road. The officer was on patrol when the skateboard rider entered the roadway and they collided. The rider suffered serious injuries and was transported to FMC where he’s listed in critical condition. The officer was not injured and the incident remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact police.
