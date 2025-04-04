Flagstaff PD Receive Grant to Combat Impaired Driving

4/4 Flagstaff Police received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for over $91-thousand for the fiscal year. The money will be used for officer overtime during DUI saturation details. Last year, Flagstaff experienced 30-serious injury collisions, and 6-fatalities directly connected to impaired drivers. These incidents highlight the ongoing need for proactive enforcement to ensure the safety of our community members on the road. The department will also work with local schools and organizations to raise awareness about underage drinking and its consequences.