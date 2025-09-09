Flagstaff Open Houses to Update Carbon Neutrality Plan

9/9 Flagstaff is updating the Flagstaff Carbon Neutrality Plan by hosting 3 community open houses. As part of the plan, staff will make changes to the city’s greenhouse gas emissions projections and report on progress since 2021. The update will not change the City’s 3-carbon neutrality goals.

Community Open House #1

Saturday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Murdoch Community Center, 203 E Brannen Ave

Community Open House #2

Thursday, Sept. 25, 12 – 1 p.m.

Virtual meeting on Zoom: Register here!

Community Open House #3

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

East Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth Street, Suite 5

To learn more about the Plan update, visit https://gis.flagstaffaz.gov/portal/apps/sites/#/climateplan