Flagstaff “Meet in the Street” Events for Residents Impacted by Post Wildfire Flooding

6/11 Flagstaff will host two “Meet in the Street” events for residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Spruce Wash/Museum Flood area. Residents north of Cedar will meet with city staff on Wednesday, June 25-th, at the corner of Grandview and Linda Vista. Residents south of Cedar will meet Thursday, June 26-th at Ponderosa Park. Both meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7-pm. Those who attend can learn more about flood abatement projects taking place in the neighborhood.
