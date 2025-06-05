Flagstaff Meet and Greet for Human Resources and Risk Management Director Candidates

6/5 Flagstaff will hold a meet and greet next Wednesday for the final candidates for the position of Human Resources and Risk Management Director. The event will be held at City Hall, from 4-to-6. The city received 59-applications for the position and have narrowed that list to 4. Dustin Green is the current Deputy Director for the Pima County Human Resources Department. Bret Painter has a decade of human resource experience working in the federal government for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Ryan Saxby worked for the City of Tucson for 9-years in human resource leadership roles and Melissa Yergensen currently works in the private sector as a Human Resources Manager.